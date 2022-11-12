FFA_Header_Logo_Retina_150x192.png

The Colorado FFA Foundation is pleased to announce three inductees representing Colorado politics, water, and agricultural advocacy into the Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame. Eric Wilkinson of Greeley, Jerry Sonnenberg of Sterling, and Ben Rainbolt Jr. of Platteville, will all be formally honored and inducted into the Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame on Feb. 23, 2023, at the annual Hall of Fame Banquet.

