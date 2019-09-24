The Northeast and Southeast Colorado Regional FFA Range Judging and Plant Identification Career Development Exercises were recently held near New Raymer and Branson, Colorado. The events were hosted by the New Raymer and Branson FFA Chapters. Seventy-seven students participated representing eight FFA chapters for the event at the Prairie School. At the event in Branson 217 students participated representing 17 FFA Chapters.
Sponsors for this youth educational event included the West Greeley, Branson-Trinchera, Spanish Peaks-Purgatoire River, Upper Huerfano, and Bent Conservation Districts, the Colorado State Land Board, and the Natural Resources Conservation Service. Their funding supports the purchasing of awards, ribbons, and plaques, and providing refreshments and lunch for the students and their Ag teachers.
The team results at Prairie School were as follows: Gold went to the Prairie FFA Chapter, silver was awarded to the Holyoke FFA Chapter, and bronze was awarded to the Merino FFA Chapter. The Advanced team results at Branson were: Gold was awarded to the Hoehne FFA Chapter, silver was awarded to the Branson FFA Chapter, and bronze was awarded to the Fowler FFA Chapter. The results for the Beginner teams were: Branson, gold; Hoehne, silver; and Cheraw, bronze. Gold, silver, and bronze ribbons were presented to the top scoring individuals at both events.
The Colorado Section Society for Range Management presented plaques at the award ceremonies. CSSRM recognizes high scoring individuals for combined scores on site judging and plant identification, as well as the high individual score on the plant identification. Bobbie Schriener, New Raymer FFA, and Josh Waller, Hoehne FFA, were honored with the high score for combined site judging and plant identification. Schriener and Waller were also awarded high score on plant identification.
FFA range judging involves the students in judging the condition of two ecological sites. Several attributes are determined by the students including ecological site name, plant composition, range condition class, vegetation basal, litter cover, and bare ground percentages, suggested stocking rate, apparent rangeland trend, and recommended best management practices. In addition, the students must identify the common names of 30 rangeland plants and designate important attributes about each plant.
