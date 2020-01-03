The Colorado Farm Show is one of the largest—and oldest—farm shows in the nation at Island Grove Regional Park in Greeley, within Weld County. The show thrives on volunteers coming together to provide a series of educational programs and exhibits of interest to the agriculture community. It is a story of how a community event has grown to become one of national repute, one that many exhibitors have on their must attend lists. The 56th annual three-day event features almost 350 ag-related exhibits and draws more than 30,000 visitors from throughout the region interested in learning more about ag products, services, and machinery.
The Colorado Farm Show also supports area youth pursuing a degree in an Agricultural field of study at the College or University of their choice with over $29,000 in college scholarships this year and has awarded over $262,000 through these many years. Check out the 2020 Colorado Farm Show Scholarship Winners online @ www.coloradofarmshow.com/scholarship.
There’s no admission fee to attend but there is a $5 parking fee, which includes a complimentary shuttle service from your car to the front door. To see a complete schedule visit www.coloradofarmshow.com.
