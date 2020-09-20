Following an exceptionally dry spring and summer, drought conditions now cover 99% of the state of Colorado, exacerbated by record-breaking temperatures and an existing moisture deficit continuing from last fall.
Gov. Polis recently activated the Colorado Drought Mitigation and Response Plan. The plan includes the implementation of an Agricultural Impact Task Force; and the documentation of first-hand accounts of the drought’s impact on farms, ranches, forests, fields, and rivers.
The Colorado Departments of Agriculture and Natural Resources invite all who are experiencing the impacts of drought, particularly in agriculture, to submit their drought-related stories online through a dedicated “Drought Virtual Tour” website at https://engagecwcb.org/drought-virtual-tour managed by the Colorado Water Conservation Board.
Anecdotal reports, stories, photos, videos or recommendations from agriculture producers and communities regarding drought conditions, economic challenges, and adaptive solutions are encouraged. All Colorado citizens may participate and the important information gathered will directly inform current and future statewide drought response efforts. The state will include a selection of submissions in a 2020 drought report to provide more personal accounts of how drought affects Coloradans.
For more information, please contact drought@state.co.us.
