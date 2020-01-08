Dicamba herbicides continue to be categorized as restricted use when used on tolerant soybeans and requires extra steps for producers to purchase and use dicamba. As a result, requirements must be met when applying dicamba products to crops such as tolerant soybeans. First, as with any restricted-use pesticide, an applicator license (private or commercial) is required to purchase dicamba herbicides. Private or commercial licenses can be obtained by passing the appropriate exams and are administered by the Colorado Department of Agriculture.
In addition, extra training is also required to apply specific dicamba products such as FeXapan, Engenia, XtendiMax or Tavium. The training options are accomplished via online video classes and are required training when applying Dicamba herbicides to crops such as tolerant soybeans. Following are sites where training can be found:
BASF Stewardship with Engenia—www.engeniastewardship.com;
DuPont Stewardship with FeXapan—www.corteva.us/products-and-solutions/crop-protection/fexapan/2019-dicamba-applicator-training.html;
Monsanto stewardship with XtendiMax—www.roundupreadyxtend.com/stewardship/education; and
EPA training requirements for purchasing and using dicamba—www.epa.gov/newsreleases/epa-announces-changes-dicamba-registration.
Herbicides that contain dicamba are extremely volatile, meaning they can drift off-target easily which can damage adjacent non-tolerant crops. As a result, extra precautions are necessary when applying volatile herbicides such as dicamba to tolerant soybean fields.
