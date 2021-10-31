The Colorado Agricultural Leadership Program is excited to announce the 30th annual Colorado Ag Forum, formerly known as the Governor's Forum on Colorado Agriculture, is back, bigger, and better than ever before. The past year and a half has brought challenges to our state that no one could have prepared for. Through those difficulties, the undying importance of agriculture to our community has become exceedingly apparent.
Because of this, the current CALP class thought it more important than ever to celebrate the industry that brings so much to Colorado. Hailing from historic and iconic notions of agriculture’s significance, this year’s theme does just that: Agriculture, Our Wisest Pursuit.
The event will take place a week later than normal. Slated for March 2, 2022, it will be a day full of networking, learning, and exploring with leaders across Colorado's agriculture and business communities. Registration will be open 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Renaissance Denver Hotel, located at 3801 Quebec Street in Denver, Colorado.
The pre-forum reception will be held at a new venue this year, the National Western Complex. Located at 4655 Humboldt Street in Denver. All registrants are welcome to attend from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., March 1, 2022.
The day will conclude at 4:30 p.m. with the Colorado Farm Credit Hall of Fame Reception and Banquet.
For more information on the event visit www.coloradoagforum.com.
If you are interested in sponsoring the Colorado Ag Forum, please contact Dani at dani@coloagleaders.org or 303-547-5963.
