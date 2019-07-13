The Colorado Department of Agriculture recently announced the first businesses chosen for the new Agricultural Workforce Development Program, which provides financial incentives to agricultural businesses, including farms and ranches, to hire paid interns.
“This program invests in the future of Colorado’s agriculture and will help create a pathway for the next generation of farmers, ranchers and ag leaders to access educational work opportunities in a real business setting,” said Kate Greenberg, commissioner of agriculture.
Business applications were reviewed and scored by a group of industry stakeholders including a vegetable grower, a human resources professional and representatives from Colorado Farm Bureau, Rocky Mountain Farmers Union and Young Farmers Coalition. The application pool was extremely competitive, diverse and represented producers from across the state.
The Colorado agricultural businesses awarded internship incentives for use between April 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020 are Altitude Mesa Hops Farms, Delta; Badger Creek Ranch, Canon City; Community Table Farm, Longmont; CSU Western Colorado Research Center - Grand Junction; Father Earth Organic Farm LLC, Lafayette; FLC-Old Fort at Hesperus, Durango; Green Valley Turf, Platteville; Gunnison Gardens, Gunnison; High Pine Produce, Durango; Hobbs and Meyer, Arkansas Valley; Indian Ridge Farm, Norwood; North Field Farm, Lafayette; Ollin Farms, Longmont; Raisin’ Roots Farm, Fort Collins; Ring-a-Ding Farms, Salida; Rio Grande Farm Park, Alamosa; Round River Resource Management, Rush; San Juan Land & Livestock, Saguache; Sprout City Farms, Denver; and Tierra Vida Farm, Durango.
Internship opportunities include work with Community Supported Agriculture operations, regenerative ranching, livestock production and tree fruit, grape, and vegetable production research.
“As a new farm operation, having my first intern has allowed me to expand my farm and to learn about my own leadership capabilities,” said Andrew Nowak with Community Table Farm in Longmont. “Without this new help, my business would still be in its beginning stage.”
For more information, visit www.colorado.gov/agmain or contact Glenda Mostek at glenda.mostek@state.co.us or 303-869-9173.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.