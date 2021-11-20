An Oklahoma couple can add sportsmanship to their names.
John and Monica Collison transitioned into BlackOak Farms in the fall 2019. Monica grew up on the farm as a child and has spent her entire life returning to BlackOak as often as she can. BlackOak Farms has been in her family for four generations and will celebrate 100 years in 2022. Today, BlackOak Farms is owned and operated by John and Monica (Miller) Collison of Edmond, Oklahoma.
BlackOak Farms is a full-service bird hunting operation, along with the traditional agriculture practices of farming and ranching. BlackOak Farms provides an upscale hunting experience of the “old-world tradition.” It offers a hunting and shooting experience that caters to the needs and wants of every sportsman.
John Collison, a co-owner of BlackOak Farms, grew up hunting and fishing in California. As a young boy, he was heavily involved in agriculture, going back five generations in California agriculture. He came to Oklahoma over 20 years ago to attend Oklahoma State University and fell in love with the sporting life that Oklahoma and Texas offered and never left.
He is the owner of The BlackOak Group and has been involved in Oklahoma, Texas and Washington, D.C. politics most of his adult life after serving in the United States Air Force. As owner of The BlackOak Group, he has hosted and entertained guests from around the world for years through all forms of sporting entertainment.
Monica Miller Collison, co-owner, whose family has resided in the Devol and Grandfield areas of Oklahoma for four generations, is happy to bring BlackOak Farms back to her hometown. She has been heavily involved in Oklahoma agriculture her entire life, including serving the state’s largest agriculture organization as the state FFA secretary while attending college at OSU. She also served as one of the final state FFA Sweetheart’s for Oklahoma while still in high school. She went on to spend the early part of her career lobbying on behalf of farmers and ranchers and ultimately created a foundation to help feed and clothe impoverished children while working in the agriculture arena.
After graduating law school, she has been the CEO for a number of insurance companies in Oklahoma and is an outstanding sportswoman in her own right. She has always sought a path to find a way to bring her back to her rural roots. She is excited that BlackOak Farms will give all walks of life the opportunity to experience this special quality of life that she enjoyed as a child growing up in this historical region of Oklahoma and North Texas. “With the amenities that are afforded to us in southwest Oklahoma and north Texas, including direct commercial and private air service, as well as wonderful dining and entertainment options just minutes away, along with the rich Texas and Oklahoma history abounding around us, BlackOak Farms is a first-class sporting operation,” she said. “We have been fortunate to shoot in some of the finest places around the world, but nothing compares to a day in the Texhoma region of our great country.”
For more information, visit www.huntblackoakfarms.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.