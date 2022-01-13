Case IH, Racine, Wisconsin, has announced a partnership with MacDon Industries, LTD, Manitoba, Canada, to manufacture co-branded draper headers designed for Case IH Axial-Flow combines.
The new line of draper headers will be available to order in early 2022 from Case IH dealers on a worldwide basis, with the exception of South America.
“Case IH and MacDon have a shared legacy and goal of making harvesting easier and more productive for North American farmers,” said Scott Harris, Case IH global president. “By pairing Case IH’s industry-leading portfolio of Axial-Flow combines and a robust dealer network with MacDon’s draper header expertise and products, we aim to deliver a best-in-class harvesting package for producers.”
MacDon has manufactured high-performance harvesting equipment for more than 70 years. Like Case IH, the company is known for working directly with producers and custom harvesters. For more information visit www.caseih.com or www.macdon.com.
