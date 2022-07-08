A Mural Movement brought its 25th mural to Clay Center this summer with Orlando-based artist Christian Stanley. The new 2,080-square-foot mural, called "Sunflower State of Mind," was painted on the side of Ward Craft Home Store between June 22 and July 4. Meant to embody the spirit of Kansas, the mural features the state flower (sunflower) and state bird (Western meadowlark).
Christian Stanley is a professional muralist based in Orlando, Florida. His work often incorporates nature or fantasy themes, and he believes in making art that represents the communities in which the murals are located. He painted "Sunflower State of Mind" with his wife, Jessica, who is from central Kansas.
“Being a part of A Mural Movement was an amazing experience. This community is like no other and I am proud to have been able to be a part of the program," Christian said. "It is my hope that people will stop by and enjoy the mural for years to come and recognize Clay Center as a hub for mural arts in Kansas.”
Visit the new mural at 531 Court St. in Clay Center. Click here for a map of all the murals in town.
