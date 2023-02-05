The Nebraska Soybean Board, Lincoln, Nebraska, has named Andy Chvatal as its executive director, effective Jan. 30.

Chvatal named executive director of Nebraska Soybean Board

Andy Chvatal

In his position, Chvatal will work on behalf of the state’s soybean farmers and contribute to the mission of NSB, which is to grow value for Nebraska farmers by maximizing their checkoff investments. Chvatal will work to meet NSB's goals through the leadership of strategic programming in the areas of farmer support, production research, community engagement and demand. He will direct program development, maintain and establish partnerships, and oversee fiscal and contract management.

