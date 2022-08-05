chslogo-v3.png

CHS Inc., St. Paul, Minnesota, the nation's leading agribusiness cooperative, released results for its third quarter ended May 31 and the company reported third quarter net income of $576.6 million and revenues of $13.1 billion, compared to third quarter fiscal year 2021 net income of $273.6 million and revenues of $10.9 billion.

For the first nine months of fiscal year 2022, the company reported net income of $1.2 billion and revenues of $34.4 billion, compared to net income of $305 million and revenues of $28 billion recorded during the same period of fiscal year 2021.

