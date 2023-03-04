CHS Inc. and Cargill, two of the nation's leading agribusinesses, announced in January their intent to expand the scope of their joint venture, TEMCO LLC, by adding the Cargill-owned export grain terminal in Houston, Texas. The addition of the Houston terminal will expand the joint venture's export capabilities, providing shipping access for grains, oilseeds and byproducts through the port of Houston.

CHS, Cargill to expand export terminal in Texas Gulf

TEMCO currently operates three facilities in the Pacific Northwest: Portland, Oregon; Kalama, Washington; and Tacoma, Washington These three facilities distribute grain to global markets, primarily located in the Asia-Pacific region. Through TEMCO, both companies look forward to building on 24 years of successful partnership to expand global grain market access for United States farmers to help meet the increasing global need for food.

