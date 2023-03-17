A year ago when Seth Meyer, U.S. Department of Agriculture chief economist, spoke at the Agricultural Outlook Forum, it had been less than 24 hours since Russia invaded Ukraine.

The event pushed a tremendous amount of uncertainty into agriculture and energy markets. 

Chief economist shares thoughts at Agricultural Outlook Forum

U.S. Agriculture Chief Economist Seth Meyer addresses the 99th Annual Agricultural Outlook Forum, the largest annual meeting and premiere event of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. This year’s Forum was held at the Crystal City Gateway, Crystal City, Virginia. Meyer spoke Feb. 23. (USDA photo by Tom Witham.)

