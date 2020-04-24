The College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln has launched a new quick pitch scholarship competition for students who dare to dream big and do the extraordinary to address worldwide issues.
The CASNR Change-Maker Quick Pitch Competition asks current and prospective CASNR students to submit a two-minute video explaining an original, innovative way to address global issues such a food security, sustainability and water use. Two current CASNR students and eight incoming freshmen and transfer students will be awarded full-tuition scholarships for the 2020-21 academic year based on their submitted videos. Winning students will be matched with a mentor to help make their big idea a reality.
Additionally, eight $1,000 CASNR scholarships will be awarded to youth in 6th through 11th grades.
Current and prospective students can apply online at casnr.unl.edu/casnr-change-maker-competition.
The competition will close at noon on May 15. Winners will be announced in June, and winning videos will be shared on social media. The winner whose video receives the most likes will also receive a textbook scholarship.
Complete applications guidelines and more information may be found online at casnr.unl.edu/casnr-change-maker-competition.
