A Joe Biden administration will look much different than his predecessor but one challenge, as it was for the Donald Trump administration, is addressing COVID-19, according to two observers who closely follow the Washington process.
While President Joe Biden’s executive orders have been hitting the news, Sara Wyant and Will Stafford are watching climate policy initiatives and trade relations with China. Wyant is president of Agri-Pulse and a regular contributor to High Plains Journal. Stafford is the Washington representative for CHS Inc. and previously served as a staff member for former Sen. Pat Roberts, R-KS, who helped craft the 2018 farm bill.
The nominee for secretary of agriculture, Tom Vilsack, also served during that period.
Vilsack will be a crucial voice as the administration has made climate change policies a priority. Wyant said Biden will listen to Vilsack because agriculture has to play a part in any policy.
Both said Vilsack will be a crucial advocate for farmers and ranchers.
Michael Regan, of North Carolina, the nominee to be administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, has also received high marks from agricultural groups because of his pledge to have an open door policy toward farmers and ranchers, she said.
Kathryn Tai, the choice as the United States trade representative, helped craft the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement and was a priority of the Donald Trump administration.
China will be at the center of the Biden administration’s trade push, Wyatt said.
Stafford said he expects Biden to try to use allies and the World Trade Organization to hold China accountable for unfair trade practices. He said the China Phase 1 agreement, agreed by Trump and China, is written so that Biden could withdraw, but he and his administration will be under pressure to leave the pact in place for another year as agricultural sales climb.
Dave Bergmeier can be reached at 620-227-1822 or dbergmeier@hpj.com.
