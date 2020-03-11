The Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Kansas State University announced the agenda for the third annual Agricultural Commodity Futures Conference (AgCon2020). The conference, presented in conjunction with K-State’s Center for Risk Management Education and Research, is scheduled for April 1 and 2 in Overland Park, Kansas. The full conference agenda can be found here. Registration for AgCon2020 is available here.
The conference brings together leading voices from academia, agribusiness, as well as the private and public sectors to explore a range of current issues and topics facing the agricultural futures markets.
“America’s farmers and ranchers are at the heart of our real economy and the futures markets the CFTC regulates,” said CFTC Chairman Heath P. Tarbert. “As I’ve often said, if these markets aren’t working for American agriculture, then in my view, they’re not working at all. That’s why bringing together experts, regulators, and market participants to discuss the issues facing our futures markets helps foster a stronger marketplace. I look forward to joining this important gathering in America’s heartland.”
“Kansas State University is proud to continue our valued partnership with the CFTC in offering the 2020 Agricultural Commodity Futures Conference,” said K-State President Richard B. Myers. “By bringing together thought leaders in industry, government, and academia to engage in candid discussion, this conference helps to enhance derivative instruments so vital for managing risk in our volatile agricultural markets.”
Highlights this year include keynotes from two well-regarded experts in international markets and policy:
• Professor Raj Bhala is the inaugural Leo. S. Brenneisen Distinguished Professor at the University of Kansas School of Law. He was a delegate at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, where he twice won the President's Award for Excellence for his service as a delegate to the United Nations Conference on International Trade Law.
• Daniel Wagner is the founder and CEO of Country Risk Solutions, a risk management firm that specializes in managing cross-border risk. He has authored several articles and books about risk management and current affairs.
Chairman Tarbert will give opening remarks. The conference will also include “Commissioner Chats” with CFTC Commissioners Brian D. Quintenz, Rostin Behnam, Dawn D. Stump and Dan M. Berkovitz.
The conference participants will hear from experts on:
• Risk management during times of disease epidemics and other disasters;
• How the CFTC, exchanges, and defense counsel view the line between manipulative and legitimate market conduct;
• What agricultural sector participants need to know about the LIBOR transition;
• How the agricultural risk management landscape is evolving and the impact on customers and intermediaries;
• Lessons learned from outreach and education initiatives related to agriculture’s use of futures and options for risk management; and
• An in-depth analysis of CFTC data trends in grain and oilseed futures.
The conference will follow a March 31 open meeting at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City where the Commission will—for the first time in its 45-year history—vote on rulemakings outside of Washington, D.C. The Commission has not held any official meeting outside of Washington, D.C. since 1997.
Note: The CFTC and KSU continue to closely monitor the impact of the coronavirus ahead of the conference. Any updates on changes to conference dates or agenda will be provided as soon as reasonably possible. Registrants unable to attend the conference can request a refund until March 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.