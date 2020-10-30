Three Categories of Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 Payments
Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 provides producers with financial assistance that gives them the ability to absorb some of the increased marketing costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. USDA will accept CFAP 2 applications through Dec. 11.
There are a wide variety of commodities eligible for CFAP 2—from alpacas to zucchini. CFAP 2 payments will be made for three categories of commodities: Price Trigger Commodities, Flat-Rate Crops and Sales Commodities.
Learn more at farmers.gov/cfap or call 877-508-8364 to speak directly with a USDA employee ready to offer assistance.
