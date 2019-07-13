David Montgomery, nationally acclaimed author of the book “Growing a Revolution: Bringing our Soil Back to Life” will be the headline speaker of the next Central Oklahoma Soil Health Seminar to be held Aug. 9 at the Redlands Community College Darlington Ag Campus at El Reno, Oklahoma. The seminar is part of the soil health outreach efforts of Redlands Community College and USDA Southern Plains Climate Hub. It will be co-hosted by Sure Crop Fertilizer, the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, the Oklahoma Association of Conservation Districts and the Oklahoma Land Stewardship Alliance.
A MacArthur Fellow and professor of geomorphology at the University of Washington, Montgomery is an internationally recognized geologist who studies landscape evolution and the effects of geological processes on ecological systems and human societies. The author of several popular books, his latest work “Growing a Revolution: Bringing Our Soil Back to Life” outlines Montgomery’s travels around the United States and the world, meeting farmers and ranchers at the forefront of the soil health movement and showing how minimizing tillage, planting cover crops and growing a diversity of crops can restore fertility to the land, help feed the world, cool the planet, reduce pollution and return profitability to farming and ranching.
Additional speakers at the seminar include Cait Rottler, USDA Southern Plains Climate Hub Research Fellow, on her work analyzing the effects of land treatment practices on Southern Plains soil; Cory Schurman, national sales manager, Sure Crop Fertilizers, on factors affecting nutrient efficiency; Jim Johnson with the Noble Research Institute on the effectiveness of grazing cover crops; and a producer perspective on soil health practices and their effect on the overall health of their operation.
Registration for the seminar will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Redlands Community College Darlington Chapel located at 5005 Darlington Rd., three miles north and three miles west of El Reno.
Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP by Aug. 2 by contacting Clay Pope at 405-699-2087 or by e-mail at claygpope@gmail.com. There is no charge for the meeting. Lunch will be provided courtesy of Sure Crop Fertilizer.
For more information, contact Clay Pope at 405-699-2087 or by e-mail at claygpope@gmail.com.
