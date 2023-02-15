The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents has approved the establishment of the Texas A&M Center for Greenhouse Gas Management in Agriculture and Forestry—a joint organization of Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Texas A&M University.

The center will bring together expertise across Texas A&M to advance the abilities of agriculture and forestry systems to meet a new paradigm of safe, affordable food and fiber production that also strives toward a minimal carbon footprint, with a goal of net-zero emissions.

