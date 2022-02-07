The Colorado Department of Agriculture has begun a nationwide candidate search to fill the position of deputy commissioner of agriculture for Colorado. The department is looking for an experienced leader to build on CDA’s mission of advancing Colorado’s agriculture and building relationships throughout our state’s agricultural communities. The new deputy will replace Steve Silverman, who is moving on from CDA to teach at the University of Denver Sturm College of Law.
The deputy commissioner position has statutory authority to act on behalf of the commissioner of agriculture in the management of the department and ensures that the department effectively administers all programs and authorities delegated by state or federal law. This position will oversee the eight divisions of CDA, develop and lead federal strategy, help oversee and implement policy and regulatory changes, and lead the development of new programs and initiatives for the department. The position will serve as a liaison between tribes, the governor’s office, and other state and federal agencies. The deputy commissioner will also work to develop the agency's wildly important goals for how to advance and support Colorado agriculture and ensure their implementation.
The deadline to apply for the position is Feb. 7. Qualified candidates from anywhere in the U.S. can apply through the state’s online job portal at www.governmentjobs.com/careers/colorado/jobs/3374083/cda-deputy-commissioner-of-agriculture.
