Caskey named NCGA CEO 1Pix.jpg

Neil Caskey. (Courtesy photo.)

Neil Caskey, a long-time professional in the agricultural arena, has been tapped to lead the National Corn Growers Association as its new CEO, according to the organization’s board of directors. Caskey assumed the role on Feb. 27.

NCGA board members say they are pleased to name someone of Caskey’s caliber to the top job.

