Case IH, Racine, Wisconsin, is offering new size options for center-pivot DC5 series disc mower conditioners, giving greater performance in a smaller package. Additional agronomic innovations provide superior crop flow and faster dry down while no-tool adjustments and new sizes get operators to and from the field faster. New models include DC105 with a new configuration that offers a modular cutterbar with no-tool adjustments.
The DC125 offers a longer swath gate with adjustments to fins and wedges that offers cutting and windrow enhancements over previous designs. The DC135 replaces the DC133 disc mower conditioner and provides industry-leading cut and crimp for superior hay quality and optimal windrow formation. The DC 165 replaces the DC163 disc mower conditioner with a larger cutterbar—16 feet 5 inches—and 10 discs for heavy-duty performance. Case IH also announced that small square balers are receiving productivity boosting technology upgrades.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.