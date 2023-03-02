Case IH celebrates 100 Years of Farmall—The One for All

Case IH, Racine, Wisconsin, is recognizing the 100-year anniversary of the Farmall tractor. The iconic Farmall model was introduced in 1923 as the all-purpose tractor designed to revolutionize the agriculture industry. Over the last century, Farmall has evolved to meet farmers’ needs across the globe with each milestone, making it “The One for All.”

"In 1923, we set out to design a tractor that could replace horses, and today, our Farmall still serves as the workhorse on farms across the globe,” said Scott Harris, Case IH global brand president. “Generation after generation, Farmall has been a symbol of modern farming, and we’re excited to bring these stories to life over the course of 2023.”

