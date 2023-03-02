Case IH celebrates 100 Years of Farmall—The One for All

Case IH, Racine, Wisconsin, is recognizing the 100-year anniversary of the Farmall tractor. The iconic Farmall model was introduced in 1923 as the all-purpose tractor designed to revolutionize the agriculture industry. Over the last century, Farmall has evolved to meet farmers’ needs across the globe with each milestone, making it “The One for All.”
"In 1923, we set out to design a tractor that could replace horses, and today, our Farmall still serves as the workhorse on farms across the globe,” said Scott Harris, Case IH global brand president. “Generation after generation, Farmall has been a symbol of modern farming, and we’re excited to bring these stories to life over the course of 2023.”
During the yearlong celebration, Case IH will be giving away a brand-new Farmall 75C tractor to one lucky winner who shares their passion and story about how Farmall has helped shape their farm over the years or how it’s become part of the family. The contest was launched during the recent National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Trade Show and the winner will be announced at the National FFA Convention on Nov. 1.
Major milestones for Farmall include:
• 1923: International Harvester engineer Bert R. Benjamin designs the first Farmall prototype.
• 1931: The F series is presented for farmers with more acreage.
• 1939: Second-generation Farmall designed by Raymond Loewy.
• 1941: Farmall introduces the world’s first diesel row crop tractor.
• 1947: The 1 millionth Farmall rolls off the line.
• 1958: The most popular tractor in the U.S., the Farmall 560 is introduced.
• 1965: Farmall is the first 2WD row crop tractor to exceed 100 horsepower.
• 1974: Case IH sells its 5 millionth Farmall—the first tractor to ever reach that number.
• 2003: Case IH continues to expand the lineup of products spanning from 31 to 105 horsepower.
The legacy of Farmall continues today with more than 30 models to choose from, and this iconic tractor series will continue to evolve alongside the customers who made this milestone possible.
“Even before this anniversary, the team at Case IH was always reminded of the passion for Farmall from customers and dealers. Iconic only begins to describe it,” said Kurt Coffey, Case IH vice president of North America. “We are proud to have 100 years of Farmall as our legacy. It’s a tractor that’s been revolutionary to farms of all sizes across the globe. Well-worn, well-loved: this is a tractor like no other.”
For more information on the yearlong celebration of the 100th anniversary of Farmall and the contest details of a Farmall tractor, visit Farmall100.com.
