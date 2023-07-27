Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
If you are already a print subscriber and want online access, it is free, you simply have to create an online account and then attach your print subscription account number to the online account you create. Below you will see test that reads Print Subscribe Access. Click this to then Get Started attaching your account number and zip code to you online user account.
Click on the banner above if you would like to become a print subscriber with digital access.
If you simply want online access without print click get started below.
As an existing print subscriber it is easy to get FREE access to all our online content.
If you have already been getting our print edition mailed to you and you were never mailed a login and password you can create one yourself and attached the customer account and zip to get access. You simply use the account number and zip from the front cover of your print edition.
If you just signed up on our subscription site, it does take about a week for our systems to update your print subscription to our online services. Our circulation representatives will send you and email with your login information and your account number.
After your online account has been created and you have logged in, you can attach your print subscription account number and zip code to it to gain online access.
Once logged and on the Print Subscriber Access page you will be prompted to enter an account number and a zip code, or just your zip code. When entering the zip code, only enter the first 5 digits.
The account number and zip code are easily available on your most recent issue of the High Plains Journal in the address fields as is shown here. Sometimes the account number has extra zero's in front of it, just ignore those.
Cargill, Wayzata, Minnesota, and John Deere, Moline, Illinois, are announcing a collaborative effort to streamline the digital and in-field experience for farmers using John Deere technology and electing to participate in the Cargill RegenConnect program.
Cargill RegenConnect provides farmers a financial incentive for positive environmental outcomes through the adoption of regenerative agriculture practices, while helping to improve soil health and decarbonize the agriculture supply chain. John Deere’s precision ag technology and digital platform, Operations Center, helps farmers to implement and document the practices they choose to adopt as part of Cargill RegenConnect.
John Deere and Cargill will work together to help farmers adopt and use precision technology and synchronize the flow of information when they opt-in to share data between systems. Farmers will be able to use existing planting, harvest and tillage documentation data stored in the Operations Center, easily fill in missing information, and enroll in the 2023 Cargill RegenConnect program. This will help farmers save time, assure greater accuracy of data and offer the most up to date, consistent, and comprehensive view of their operation.
“John Deere and Cargill have a shared vision for advancing sustainability through digital capabilities that support farmers. Farmers will have another tool in their toolbox to make the best decisions about sustainability and profitability for their farm,” said Alexey Rostapshov, head of sustainability solutions for John Deere. “The connection to Operations Center provides Cargill RegenConnect participants the opportunity to learn about the program, manage and implement practice changes, and sync data across systems. This will save farmers time and empower them to make the best agronomic and economic decisions for their farm.”
The streamlined Operations Center functionality will be rolled out and enhanced over several program years. The Cargill RegenConnect program is available to all Operations Center users in 24 states in the United States. Farmers will be able to work directly with their John Deere dealer to learn about equipment and technology available to implement practices eligible under the Cargill RegenConnect program, and to ensure the as-applied documentation data is complete.
“Organizing and providing data to seamlessly participate in environmental markets through programs like Cargill RegenConnect not only helps farmers get organized on the front end to better manage their on-farm data, but also prepares them to participate in future market opportunities” said Chantelle Donahue, North American agriculture supply chain vice president, from Cargill.
Cargill RegenConnect is in its third year. This program pays farmers for improving soil health based on the regenerative agriculture practices they have adopted including cover crops, no till or reduced till. Eligible acres must have a primary crop of corn, soy, wheat, or cotton.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.