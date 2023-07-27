Wheat Field

By Barbara Austin, St. John, Kansas.

Cargill, Wayzata, Minnesota, and John Deere, Moline, Illinois, are announcing a collaborative effort to streamline the digital and in-field experience for farmers using John Deere technology and electing to participate in the Cargill RegenConnect program.

Cargill RegenConnect provides farmers a financial incentive for positive environmental outcomes through the adoption of regenerative agriculture practices, while helping to improve soil health and decarbonize the agriculture supply chain. John Deere’s precision ag technology and digital platform, Operations Center, helps farmers to implement and document the practices they choose to adopt as part of Cargill RegenConnect.

