Start submitting your digital photographs that reflect the beauty and art of rural America—crops, country landscapes, livestock, farm families and more. High Plains Journal's 2022 Down Country Roads calendar contest is now open.
For the contest, we will be looking for high-resolution digital photos with a landscape (horizontal) orientation, not a portrait (vertical) or square orientation. We'd love to see scenes that capture the beauty of rural life through all seasons.
More details about the contest, the submission form, as well as last year's winners can be found at hpj.com/calendar_contest.
