Hay is sold out across Oklahoma

As livestock owners look for ways to feed animals through the winter in an extended drought, remember all hay is not created equal. Hay baled later in a season of drought will not contain the same nutrient levels as forage baled in a more optimal year. (Photo by Todd Johnson, OSU Agricultural Communications Services.)

 Todd Johnson

Livestock owners who plan to purchase hay over the next few months need to make careful and informed decisions to protect their animals, especially when purchasing hay from out of state.

Buyers should be aware that the drought has significantly impacted forage quality this year. Low hay yields resulted in many producers baling up failed crops and other grass varieties not typically harvested as a forage. As a result, overall hay quality is lower.

