Busch Light, longtime supporter of farming communities, announced that it will bring limited-edition “For the Farmers” cans to fans across the country. The initiative is in collaboration with John Deere, the iconic tractor company with a 188-year history in supporting farmers.
A portion of the proceeds from the release will benefit Farm Rescue, a non-profit that provides critical material aid to family farms. To bring further awareness to the challenges facing agricultural communities, the collaboration between the two iconic American brands will include a fan experience called Cornfield Cornhole.
“For the Farmers” Limited Edition Cans
Available May 16 through July 3, consumers can purchase 24- or 30-pack cases of 12-ounce Busch Light cans with farming graphics that feature the John Deere logo and equipment. For each case sold during its limited run, Busch Light will donate $1 to Farm Rescue, up to a maximum of $100K, with John Deere matching Busch Light’s donation.1 With the support of donations like these, Farm Rescue can provide hands-on assistance to farm and ranch families that have experienced a major injury, illness or natural disaster.
“The “For the Farmers” cans mark a legendary union of two iconic brands with a shared passion for supporting farmers and the great Heartlands of America,” said Krystyn Stowe, Head of Marketing, Busch Family Brands at Anheuser-Busch. “We knew that John Deere was the perfect companion to join forces with us as we bolster our shared efforts to support the farming community that is so important to us.”
“This collaboration presents an exciting, valuable opportunity to celebrate farmers, the ag industry as a whole and the important work of Farm Rescue,“ said Jenny Ose, Director of Marketing, Agriculture and Turf, John Deere. “We’re thrilled to be part of this campaign because it supports Farm Rescue’s mission and our farming communities across America.”
Cornfield Cornhole presented by Busch Light and John Deere
As Busch Light and John Deere seek to support farmers in a big way, the brands have decided to do the biggest thing they can to raise awareness for Farm Rescue and the needs of America’s farmers. On May 21, Busch Light and John Deere will host Cornfield Cornhole, a free, one-day fan experience in Big Bend, Wisconsin.
At Cornfield Cornhole, a John Deere tractor and ground-posted slingshot will catapult hay bales wrapped in "For the Farmers" graphics across the cornfield to reach an oversized cornhole board. There will be four rounds, with a group of lucky attendees competing in the final game to close out the day. In addition to taking in the game, fans can enjoy ice cold Busch Light and refreshments from local WI food trucks.
To attend Cornfield Cornhole and possibly snag a spot in the big game, consumers can reserve tickets via Busch.com/forthefarmers.
