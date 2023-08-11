IMG_7897sm (1).jpeg

Ingalls, Kansas, farmer Ryan Brady (right) describes how he's using bison, cover crops, grazing and an integrated row cropping system on his dryland and irrigated farm in Gray County. Brady spoke during the recent Water Efficiences Bus Tour of Ark River Basin. Weston McCary, left, of the Kansas Water Office detailed irrigation and water tech solutions. (Journal photo by Kylene Scott.)

A recent bus tour gave participants access to conservation and water stakeholders, as well as a pair of progressive producers located in the Arkansas River Basin.

Speakers on the tour that departed from Dodge City, Kansas, and traveled southwest through Ensign and Montezuma then on to Garden City and they discussed irrigation technology, soil health and playas—all of which help conserve water in the area.

