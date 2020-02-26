A burn workshop that will focus on using prescribed fire as a management tool and planning a prescribed burn will be held on March 5 at the Wilson County Old Iron Club’s Rollin Vandever Memorial Park in Fredonia, Kansas. The meeting will begin with registration and lunch at 11:30 a.m. and will feature speakers from Great Plains Fire Science Exchange, Fredonia Natural Resources Conservation Service, K-State Extension, National Weather Service, Wilson County Rural Fire, and Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks. The workshop will also include a panel discussion of landowners experienced with prescribed fire.
Topics to be discussed include:
Prescribed Fire Planning;
Fire Behavior;
Burn Associations;
Conservation Planning and Prescribed Fire;
Benefits to Grazing of Patch Burning and Growing Season Burns;
Weather Watching for Prescribed Burns;
Fire Safety and Procedure for Burning in Wilson County; and
Fire as a Land Management Tool.
This workshop is jointly sponsored by K-State Research and Extension Wildcat District and Wilson County Conservation District. There is no cost to attend the meeting. To facilitate planning for the meal RSVP’s are encouraged. Please RSVP by March 2 by calling the Wilson County Conservation District at 620-378-2866 or K-State Research and Extension Wildcat District Independence office at 620-331-2690.
For more information, contact Adaven Scronce, Diversified Agriculture and Natural Resource Agent, adaven@ksu.edu 620-331-2690.
