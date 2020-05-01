Bunge Limited announced April 21 that it has agreed to sell 35 United States interior elevators to Zen-Noh Grain Corporation. The completion of the sale is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval. An acquisition price was not announced.
Zen-Noh Grain Corporation is a subsidiary of the National Federation of Agricultural Cooperative Associations of Japan (Zen-Noh). Zen-Noh said its affiliate, CGB Enterprises Inc., Covington, Louisiana, will operate the acquired facilities through its wholly owned subsidiary, Consolidated Grain and Barge Company. CGB currently operates more than 100 grain origination facilities in the United States.
“This transaction will allow Bunge to operate more efficiently and reinvest in higher returning areas of the company while reducing costs and strengthening our balance sheet,” said Greg Heckman, Bunge’s CEO. “Bunge will continue to be an industry leader in the U.S. grain marketplace through global grain trading and distribution with our export terminals in Destrehan, Louisiana, which we are expanding, and EGT, our joint venture in the Pacific Northwest. We will also continue our strong presence in the soybean processing business and milling operations.”
Through certain supply agreements, Bunge said it will be able to access a “larger and stronger origination and distribution network” through Zen-Noh to better serve American farmers and global export customers.
As grain prices have fallen sharply over the past several years, Bunge has been cutting costs and shedding non-core assets as the downturn has narrowed profit margins for the global agribusiness giant.
The company ended its 13-year ownership interest in an Iowa ethanol plant in January and sold its Brazilian margarine business in December.In addition to the export terminals in Destrehan and the EGT joint venture, Bunge will retain ownership in Bunge-SCF Grain, Bunge’s joint venture with SCF, and Bunge elevators in Indiana that directly support Bunge’s soybean processing plant in Morristown.
An acquisition price was not announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.