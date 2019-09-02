Cementing St. Louis, Missouri’s status as the emerging capital of agricultural technology in the Unites States, agriculture giant Bunge Corporation announced Aug. 13 that it is moving its world headquarters from White Plains, New York, to the St. Louis metropolitan area. The company already has a presence in St. Louis, including its North American headquarters in the suburb of Chesterfield.
The company is in the early planning stages of the transition to the new global headquarters, which is expected to be completed by the end of the second quarter 2020. The move will make Bunge the second-largest public company in St. Louis.
Officials said the move “allows the company to leverage shared capabilities and enhance collaboration.” The company didn’t say how many jobs, if any, the move would add to the region.
Spokesperson Deb Seidel described the move to High Plains Journal as an internal reorganization that should have no effect on how farmers or seed dealers interact with the company in the field.
“While St. Louis is already an important hub for Bunge and our current North American operations, the city is also home to a number of food, agriculture, animal health and plant science organizations and customers,” said Gregory A. Heckman, Bunge’s CEO.
“Moving the global headquarters to a location where Bunge has a major business presence is a big step forward in shifting the company’s operating model to align around a more efficient, streamlined global business structure. We are grateful to have called White Plains home for many years, and now look forward to the new growth and development opportunities which our expanded St. Louis presence will provide,” he said. Heckman has told business journals the move is part of plan for the global company to “shrink before growing.”
Bunge is a world leader in sourcing, processing and supplying oilseed and grain products and ingredients. Founded in 1818, Bunge’s network serves more than 70,000 farmers and their consumers across the globe. The company has 31,000 employees worldwide who operate more than 360 port terminals, oilseed processing plants, grain silos and food and ingredient production and packaging facilities around the world.
David Murray can be reached at journal@hpj.com.
