A Brush Control Field Day will be offered by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service offices in Montague and Clay counties on Aug. 28 at Pullen Angus Ranch, about one mile south of Bellevue at 17516 U.S. 287 South.
The program will begin with registration at 8 a.m. followed by speakers from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The fee is $10, and lunch will be served. RSVPs for the meal are requested by Aug. 22 to AgriLife Extension agents Bill Holcombe, Clay County, wcholcombe@ag.tamu.edu, or Justin Hansard, Montague County, j-hansard@tamu.edu.
Three Texas Department of Agriculture continuing education units—one each in general, integrated pest management and drift minimization—will be offered, and more are pending.
The topics and speakers will be:
– Cattle stocking rates and their impact on range conditions, Holcombe.
– Spray and surfactant demonstration and plant identification walk, James Jackson, AgriLife Extension range specialist, Stephenville, and Eddie Funderburg, Ed.D., Noble Research Institute research senior soils and crops consultant, Ardmore, Oklahoma.
– Economics of brush control, Jason Johnson, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension economist, Stephenville.
– Mesquite and prickly pear control, Jackson.
– Controlling honey locust, greenbriar and blackberries, Funderburg.
– Forage research update: Summer-dormant tall fescue, Twain Butler, Ph.D., Noble Research Institute agronomist, Ardmore, Oklahoma.
