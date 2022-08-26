BASF Agricultural Solutions, Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, has announced that Sarah Brown has joined Global Public Affairs Function as head of public affairs for agricultural solutions North America and is based in Washington, D.C.
Brown joins BASF from Nacelle Solutions where she served as the vice president of Biogas business development and external affairs. Before that, she served as the executive director of industry relations for the American Farm Bureau Federation. Brown received her bachelor’s in communication and applied economics and management from Cornell University, where she currently serves on an advisory board for the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. She is taking on the role previously held by Aline De Lucia.
