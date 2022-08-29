Foley Equipment, Kansas City, Missouri, has hired Erin Bradley to serve as chief people officer.

“Our business has continued to grow and is showing no signs of slowing down,” said President and CEO Ann Konecny. “As our workforce expands to meet that demand, it will be more important than ever to ensure we are living our mission of fostering a culture that attracts the very best so we deliver the very best. Erin will play a critical role in reinforcing that mission through our existing workforce and as we continue to hire new talent.”

