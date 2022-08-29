Foley Equipment, Kansas City, Missouri, has hired Erin Bradley to serve as chief people officer.
“Our business has continued to grow and is showing no signs of slowing down,” said President and CEO Ann Konecny. “As our workforce expands to meet that demand, it will be more important than ever to ensure we are living our mission of fostering a culture that attracts the very best so we deliver the very best. Erin will play a critical role in reinforcing that mission through our existing workforce and as we continue to hire new talent.”
In this new role, Bradley will oversee human resources, recruitment, training, and organizational development.
“Part of what attracted me to Foley was the authenticity of its people,” said Bradley. “Many companies post mission, values, and purpose, but Foley works hard to live those ideals. As I grow into the CPO role and better understand Foley’s organizational needs, I hope to build a workforce that continues to embody and embrace those principles.”
Bradley most recently served as people services director at Garver, a national engineering, planning, architectural, and environmental services firm. Prior to that, she held a variety of Human Resources leadership roles at Black & Veatch, Honeywell Federal Manufacturing & Technologies, and Applebee’s Services Inc. Bradley has a master’s in business administration from Baker University and a bachelor’s from Park College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.