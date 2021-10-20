U.S. Sen. John Boozman, R-AR, Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, announced that Carley Esser will be joining as a staff member on the Republican side of the committee.
Esser will manage Title I commodity programs and crop insurance. Prior to joining the committee, Esser served as a senior legislative assistant in the office of U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-MO, where she handled the agriculture committee portfolio in addition to trade, energy, environment, education, foreign aid, transportation and infrastructure.
“Carley will be a great addition to our already strong team, and we are excited to welcome her onboard. Title 1 commodity programs are essential to those who grow the crops we rely on to feed, fuel and clothe the nation. Carley’s knowledge and skillset make her well-positioned as a strong advocate for all producers, and their individual needs, as we begin drafting the next farm bill,” Boozman said.
A native of Boonville, Missouri, Esser is a graduate of the University of Missouri where she earned a bachelor's degree in agriculture education, with minors in international agriculture and agriculture economics. She previously served as a global strategies coordinator for the U.S. Grains Council before embarking on her Capitol Hill career.
