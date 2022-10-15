Officials with Bomgaars confirmed the Sioux City, Iowa-based company’s acquisition of 73 stores from Orscheln Farm and Home as part of a larger industry mega-deal, according to a company news release. The transaction will make Bomgaars the second largest farm and ranch retailer in the nation based on total store count.

After reviewing the proposed acquisition for over a year, on Oct. 11, the Federal Trade Commission announced the approval of Brentwood, Tennessee-based Tractor Supply Company’s bid to acquire Orscheln Farm and Home of Moberly, Missouri. As a condition of mitigating anti-trust concerns, 73 of the Orscheln locations were required to be purchased by a third-party participant to the deal and Bomgaars of Sioux City, Iowa became the ideal candidate to complete this transaction. An additional buyer purchased 12 other Orscheln locations.

