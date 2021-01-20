The Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust announced that Bobbie Frank has been elected to the WSGLT Board of Directors.
Bobbie is a Laramie County resident with a ranch in Meriden, Wyoming. Horse Creek Angus, LLC is a family operation focused on raising quality Angus cattle. Bobbie is also the Owner/Grower of Horse Creek Market Garden, which provides locally grown, seasonal produce. Retired now, Bobbie previously served as the Executive Director of the Wyoming Association of Conservation Districts and the Wyoming Natural Resource Foundation for 29 years.
When asked about her appointment to the board, Bobbie said “I am excited to join the WSGLT board and contribute, where I can, to the organization’s successful work of conserving Wyoming’s working lands.” Members of the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing the organization’s mission, determining strategic direction, setting policies to carry out the mission, and oversight of the organization’s finances.
