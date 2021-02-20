Blattner Feedlot Construction & Livestock Equipment is returning to host on-demand demonstrations at the 2021 3i SHOW March 18 to 20. Blattner will featuring their 110 and 220 hydraulic squeeze chutes as well as ìThe Dukeî portable wheel corral in spaces I-373-378 on the dirt side of the Western State Bank Expo Center in Dodge City.
ìThe Dukeî portable wheel corral features a large catch pen on one side and a ìbud box,î or smaller pen, on the other. A sheeted gate helps direct the flow of cattle down the alleyway, which has two 4-foot cut gates and two palpation or access gates on the end. The heavy-duty framework makes for a durable and long-lasting corral with an adjustable hitch, a 2-5/16-inch ball mount, and one large cylinder on the front to raise and lower the frame.
Blattnerís chutes have a hydraulic head and tailgate with hydraulic squeeze. The chutes offer rubber flooring for increased traction and lasting durability, double side exits, adjustable pivot controls, partially sheeted access gates and removable access gates. The spring-loaded gate latches accommodate inside working dimensions of 90 feet long by 67 feet tall.
Blattner Feedlot Construction & Livestock Equipment has been manufacturing quality commercial feedlots, gates, and fencing supplies since 1978. The company began designing and manufacturing efficient, affordable, and safe livestock handling equipment in 1992 for the growers and producers of todayís beef. For complete product information, visit Blattner online at www.BlattnerLivestock.com.
For more 3i SHOW event information or to secure exhibit space, visit www.3iSHOW.com, like and follow the 3i SHOW on Facebook and Twitter, or contact the Western Kansas Manufacturers Association office directly at 620-227-8082. WKMAís office is located at 1700 E. Wyatt Earp Blvd. in Dodge City, Kansas.
