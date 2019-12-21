The Blackland region’s most comprehensive agricultural and food production conference is scheduled for Jan. 14 at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave. The event is sponsored by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and Waco Chamber of Commerce.
This 58th Blackland Income Growth Conference will feature keynote speaker Jeff Hyde, Ph.D., director of AgriLife Extension. Hyde became agency director Sept. 1 and previously served as associate dean and director of Penn State Extension.
The Blackland Income Growth Conference serves as a primer for farmers, ranchers and landowners looking to make preparations heading into the new production year, and assists novice landowners with education and management practices, according to organizers.
Throughout the day, attendees will take part in concurrent sessions involving horticulture, beef, grain, cotton, wildlife and forage.
Conference registration is $25 and includes lunch.
Specialty sessions throughout the day will address land management and agriculture and health. The Rural Land Management session will cover topics on eminent domain, feral hog control and wildlife. From the Ground Up – Connecting Agriculture and Health will feature a variety of presentations on food, nutrition and health.
On Jan. 15, a recertification program for Texas Department of Agriculture pesticide applicator license holders will be held. An RSVP is requested for this program at 254-757-5180.
A private applicator training will be held for those needing continuing education units. An RSVP for this program is also requested to that same number.
For more information, call 254-968-4144, ext. 225 or download the conference brochure at http://bit.ly/2qHA7MK.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.