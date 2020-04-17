Black Hills Energy recently announced plans to donate $375,000 to coronavirus relief efforts across its eight-state service area, including $27,000 in Kansas. This investment is supported by the Black Hills Energy Kansas natural gas subsidiary as well as the Black Hills Corporation Foundation, the organization’s charitable arm.
As the impact of the coronavirus grows, Black Hills Energy’s number one priority is the continued safety of its customers, employees and communities. After assessing the growing needs in communities it serves, Black Hills Energy designated $375,000 for immediate relief efforts in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.
Organizations in Kansas receiving Black Hills Energy coronavirus relief funds include:
- Ascension Health Foundation to help 3D print face shields for medical workers;
- American Red Cross to support their COVID-19 response;
- Ballard Center to help feed homebound kids in Lawrence;
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kansas to help feed homebound kids;
- Douglas County/Rise Lawrence Disaster Response Fund to support small business;
- Heartland Community Health Center to support medical professionals in Lawrence;
- Salvation Army of Ford County to help feed homebound seniors;
- United Way in Liberal, Kansas to support preparedness and response efforts; and
- Western Kansas Community Foundation to support preparedness and response efforts.
Additionally, Black Hills Energy offers assistance options for customers who may be financially impacted by COVID-19, including 12-month payment arrangements and budget billing, as well as temporary suspension of nonpayment disconnections. Visit www.blackhillsenergy.com for more information about these programs and others.
