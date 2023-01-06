1496109767

Gardeners can help birds in the winter landscape by providing food, water and shelter. (Courtesy photo, Shutterstock.)

Gardeners who enjoy seeing the brightly colored flowers and shrubs in the landscape during the warm summer months have the added benefit of observing birds as these feathered friends eat berries, insects and nectar.

Now that cold weather has arrived, birds may be sparse in the landscape. Gardeners can continue enjoying birdwatching by providing food, water and shelter to attract more birds, said David Hillock, Oklahoma State University Extension consumer horticulturist.

