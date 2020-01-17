The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and Iowa State University are hosting a free, one-day workshop for dairy producers, processors, extension, veterinarians, and emergency responders in Sioux Center, Iowa, on Jan. 27.
The workshop will focus on how to prepare for a foot-and-mouth disease outbreak and steps that can be taken today to protect dairies from foreign animal diseases and also diseases already found in the United States. A 72-hour movement standstill could be implemented nationally to control spread of this highly contagious foreign animal disease. This will impact animal movements and possibly milk and feed movements in Iowa.
How would this affect your business? Attendees are invited to go to the workshop to learn more, ask questions and share your concerns. Presenters are Andrew Hennenfent, IDALS Emergency Management Coordinator; and Danelle Bickett-Weddle, Iowa State University.
The workshop starts with registration at 8:15 a.m. Jan. 27 at Terrace View, 230 St. Andrews Way, Sioux Center, Iowa.
A free lunch will be provide—pre-registration is appreciated for meal preparation purposes. Check-in starts at 8:15 a.m. and workshops ending at 3 p.m. and walk-ins are accepted.
Attendees can register at https://forms.gle/okgMNAVtRHVMpiALA, by emailing fad@IowaAgriculture.gov, or calling 515-281-5305.
Prior to the workshop attendees are encouraged to view the Midwest dairy foot-and-mouth disease webinar at https://register.gotowebinar.com/recording/3641019962906167298.
