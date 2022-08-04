Screen Shot 2022-08-04 at 10.36.27 AM.png

BigIron Auctions, St. Edward, Nebraska, announced on Aug. 1 it has acquired Sullivan Auctioneers LLC—headquartered in Hamilton, Illinois. The agreement, finalized on July 19, will bring more than 300 employees together to serve the needs of the online auction industry across the United States.

“Our shared philosophies of transparency, trust and hard work solidified our decision to combine organizations,” said Big Iron CEO Mark Stock. “Together we are better.”

