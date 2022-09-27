BigIron Auctions announced its upcoming acquisition of Real Estate Brokers of Missouri, LLC. Along with its brick-and-mortar building, located at 1800 Liberty Park Blvd. in Sedalia, Missouri, it brings an additional 10 agents to the BigIron Missouri team.
With over 70 years of combined expertise, this acquisition will allow BigIron Missouri real estate team to deliver more services to clients. The agents joining the team have extensive connections to the greater mid-Missouri community, including ties to ag and farmland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.