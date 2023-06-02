Farmstead

(Journal photo by Jennifer Carrico.)

The Supreme Court released its decision May 25 in one of the most anxiously awaited cases of its entire docket, Sackett v. EPA. The court handed a unanimous victory to the plaintiffs, who have been fighting the Environmental Protection Agency in court for 15 years over heavy fines threatened for work on their homesite in Idaho.

However, the majority of justices in the 5-4 decision used different legal reasoning to arrive at the same result. Justice Samuel Alito wrote the majority opinion, joined by Justices Amy Barrett, Neil Gorsuch, Clarence Thomas and John Roberts.  The four remaining justices also affirmed the decision in the Sacketts’ favor, but with different arguments that did not seek to redefine the waters of the U.S.

