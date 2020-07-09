For updates and more information, go to www.bigkansasroadtrip.com. Local leaders are Linda Duesing and Connie Werner in Brown County; Leah Johnson in Doniphan County; and Kylee Luckeroth, Gina Murchison, and Cindy Alderfer in Nemaha County
The Big Kansas Road Trip that was to take place in Brown, Doniphan and Nemaha counties in September has been rescheduled for May 6 to 9, 2021.
The Kansas Sampler Foundation of Inman made the announcement after a meeting with local leaders. Foundation Director Marci Penner said, “Everyone on the call was able to express their opinions. We were all sad about pushing the event to May but we unanimously felt like it was the right thing to do for the communities, the public, and the success of the event.”
Originally scheduled for early May 2020, the BKRT was postponed until September due to COVID-19. Penner said, “We’ve had to reschedule twice now and that is hard on everyone concerned. We fully intend to hold the event next May, in some fashion, no matter what. The people, businesses, attractions and scenery in these three counties deserve the best event possible. We will do everything we can to help make that happen next May.”
The BKRT is a project of the Inman-based Kansas Sampler Foundation and is organized like a giant open-house. The communities in the three counties are asked to simply be good at being themselves. The public is then invited to roam at their own pace to eat, buy, explore and visit locally in order to get to know the people and places.
Brown, Doniphan and Nemaha counties would be the third trio of counties to be showcased in the Big Kansas Road Trip series. In 2018 the public explored Barber, Comanche and Kiowa counties. In 2019, Cheyenne, Sherman and Wallace counties were featured. The BKRT replaces the long-time Kansas Sampler Festival as a way to provide the public a sample of what there is to see, do, hear, eat, and buy in Kansas.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Market Snapshot
Market Snapshot
Copyright © 2019. All market data is provided by Barchart Solutions.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.