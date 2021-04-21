The counties of Brown, Doniphan and Nemaha, in the northeastern part of Kansas, will host the third annual Big Kansas Road Trip May 6 to 9.
A project of the Inman-based Kansas Sampler Foundation, the BKRT provides the public firsthand experiences in a format that emulates a tri-county open house. Each visitor creates their own plan of where and when to go to any particular place.
Communities are asked to simply be good at being themselves and organizations, attractions, and businesses are invited to help the public get to know them through a variety of activities.
Postponed twice because of COVID-19, the BKRT will take place no matter what. Foundation Director Marci Penner said, “People can choose activities that match up with their safety concerns. Some people might just travel the back roads and attend outdoor events."
Activities include tours of a historic vineyard cellar near Doniphan, a wheel-and-wainwright business in Horton, seeing baby lambs on a farm near Sabetha, a sawmill demonstration at Albany, a melodrama presentation in Robinson, and pie on the porch in Highland.
The Peterson Brothers will give a concert in Sabetha Friday evening and at the same time the public is invited to the Centralia Lake for s’mores and lemonade at sunset. New owners at Sycamore Springs have been working hard to have the former health resort open for tours. There will be events happening throughout the day in all three counties. The public has tough choices to make and there is something for everyone.
People can find updated listings for events, attractions, shop stops, restaurants, lodging and other pertinent information at bigkansasroadtrip.com or they can pick up a 52-page guide at participating state visitor centers and chambers of commerce. The BKRT guide and a day program will be available in the counties during the event.
Information and pictures are posted daily on the Big Kansas Road Trip Facebook page.
WenDee Rowe, assistant director of the Kansas Sampler Foundation, encourages people to take advantage of this opportunity to hang out in rural communities. She said, “You might have heard stories about the Davis Memorial in Hiawatha, the Four-State Lookout in White Cloud or the Shoe Tree near Wetmore but there is nothing like seeing these places in person. The BKRT is a good reason to come explore these counties May 6-9.”
For questions, contact wendee@kansassampler.org.
