The 2020 Nebraska Big Game Guide is available in digital format at the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s website by visiting OutdoorNebraska.gov/guides.
The publication is a summary of regulations, laws and orders pertaining to the hunting of deer, antelope, elk and bighorn sheep in Nebraska. It includes unit maps, as well as information on season dates, permits and bag limits. The guide soon will be available in hard copy wherever hunting permits are sold.
To view the guide online, click on Guides on the menu at the top of the home page.
