pexels-pixabay-533630.jpg

Photo by Pixabay.

Acting quickly to head off a threatened rail strike, both houses of Congress sent a bill to President Joe Biden that will impose a settlement on rail unions. The House version of the bill would have added a provision requiring the railroads to provide seven more paid sick days off, but that provision failed to garner the 60 votes necessary in the Senate’s version, with only 52 votes in favor. Biden signed the bill Dec. 2.

Railroads and rail unions had until Dec. 9 to reach agreement ahead of a threatened strike, but members of four of the 12 railroad unions have rejected terms of a settlement proposed in September by a Presidential Emergency Board convened by Biden. The deal proposed by the PEB included a 24% raise over five years (starting retroactively at 2020), and one extra paid sick day off, but did not include more paid sick days off, the issue that has been at the heart of the unhappiness of some union members with the deal.

